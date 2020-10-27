Encore Wire: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $21 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $339.7 million in the period.

Encore Wire shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.93, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

