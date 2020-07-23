Employers Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $59.6 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 85 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $211.4 million in the period.

Employers Holdings shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.64, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

