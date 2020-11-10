Embraer: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) _ Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $121.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 81 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $758.7 million in the period.

Embraer shares have dropped 72% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERJ