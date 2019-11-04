Ellington Residential: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

Ellington Residential shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.68, a climb of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

