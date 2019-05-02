El Pollo Loco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $913,000.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $109 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.4 million.

El Pollo Loco shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.28, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOCO