Ekso Bionics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) _ Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.89. A year ago, they were trading at $32.68.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EKSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EKSO