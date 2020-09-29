Eds: Repeating to correct auction dates.

NEW YORK (AP) — Money rates Tuesday for various loans, CDs and Treasurys:

Prime Rate: 3.25

Discount Rate Primary: 0.25

Discount Rate Secondary: 0.75

Broker call loan rate: 1.25

Federal funds effective rate 0.09

Certificates of Deposit Retail:¤

3 months, 0.08

6 months, 0.12

1 year, 0.18

Jumbo CDs:

1 month, 0.06

3 months, 0.09

6 months, 0.13

1 year, 0.20

London Interbk Offered Rate:¤

3 months, 0.22

6 months, 0.27

1 year, 0.37

Ameribor:¤

Unsecured Overnight Rate, 0.104

Treasury Bill auction results:¤ average discount rate:¤

3-month as of Sep. 28: 0.10

6-month as of Sep. 28: 0.105

Treasury Bill annualized rate on weekly average basis, yield adjusted for constant maturity, 1-year, as of Sep. 28: 0.12

Treas. Bill market rate, 6 Mos: 0.11 Treas. Note market rate, 10-year: as of 5pm :0.66 Fed Home Loan 11th District Cost of Funds:¤

As of Sep. 1: 0.65

Money market fund:¤

Fidelity Cash Reserves:

7 day average yield: 0.01

x - holiday

n.a. - not available