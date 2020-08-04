Edgewell Personal: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $483.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540.9 million.

Edgewell Personal shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year.

