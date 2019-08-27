Eaton Vance: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $102.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $431.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $433.5 million.

Eaton Vance shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

