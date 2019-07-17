Eagle Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.2 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Eagle Bancorp shares have climbed nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.45, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

