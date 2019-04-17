Eagle Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Eagle Bancorp shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $55.21, a decline of 5 percent in the last 12 months.

