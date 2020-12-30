EU officials sign Brexit trade deal as UK lawmakers debate JILL LAWLESS and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 5:22 a.m.
1 of6 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel show signed EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 European Council President Charles Michel signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, and European Council President Charles Michel, second right, sign the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shows signed EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel bump elbows after signing the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP) Johanna Geron/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — On the eve of the U.K.’s seismic economic split from the European Union, British lawmakers were being asked to turn a 1,200-page trade agreement with the bloc into law in a single day on Wednesday.
Just after the EU’s top officials formally signed the hard-won agreement in Brussels, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged legislators in the House of Commons to back a deal that he said heralded “a new relationship between Britain and the EU as sovereign equals.”
Written By
JILL LAWLESS and SAMUEL PETREQUIN