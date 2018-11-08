https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/EMagin-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13374283.php
EMagin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) _ EMagin Corp. * (EMAN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $54,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.
The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.36. A year ago, they were trading at $2.05.
