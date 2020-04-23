EHealth: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $106.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.3 million.

EHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.41 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $600 million to $640 million.

EHealth shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $126.25, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHTH