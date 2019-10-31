Dynex Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $36.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.2 million.

Dynex Capital shares have fallen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

