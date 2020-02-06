Dunkin': 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.7 million.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $335.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $242 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

Dunkin' expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.16 to $3.21 per share.

Dunkin' shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNKN