Ducommun: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 80 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $186.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.5 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $721.1 million.

Ducommun shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.75, a climb of 2.5% in the last 12 months.

