Douglas Dynamics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $21.2 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $163.4 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $2.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $535 million.

Douglas Dynamics shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.60, a climb of 54 percent in the last 12 months.

