Dorian LPG: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $40.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.
The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $91.6 million in the period.
Dorian LPG shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 64% in the last 12 months.
