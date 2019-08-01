Donnelley Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $258.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266 million.

Donnelley Financial expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million.

Donnelley Financial shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFIN