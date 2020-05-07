Donnelley Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $220.7 million in the period.

Donnelley Financial shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

