No response as divers knock on capsized ship hull STACEY PLAISANCE, KEVIN McGILL and JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 1:10 a.m.
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while divers searching for survivors knocked on the ship's hull without response.
Rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat called the Seacor Power that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas about 8 miles (13 kilometers) off the coast of Louisiana, Coast Guard spokesmen said.
STACEY PLAISANCE, KEVIN McGILL and JEFF MARTIN