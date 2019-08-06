Disney: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.76 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $20.25 billion in the period.

Disney shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $141.94, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS