Diamond Hill Investment Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.71 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Diamond Hill Investment Group shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $110.43, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

