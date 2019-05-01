DexCom: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $280.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.4 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.

DexCom shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $118.85, an increase of 62% in the last 12 months.

