Destiny Media: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $55,000.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.
The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $939,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $940,000.
The company's shares closed at 66 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.11.
