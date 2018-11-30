Destination XL: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Friday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 2 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $107.1 million in the period.

Destination XL expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $470 million to $474 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.72. A year ago, they were trading at $2.05.

