Deere, 3M, Pinterest slip while Cray soars on buyout
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Deere & Co., down $11.17 to $134.82
The farm equipment maker's quarterly profit missed expectations amid weakness in the agriculture sector.
Cray Inc., up $6.71 to $36.52
The supercomputer maker is being bought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $1.3 billion.
Skyworks Solutions Inc., down $3.58 to $70.41
The U.S. crackdown on Huawei Technologies hit companies that supply the Chinese telecom company.
3M Co., down $2.72 to $169.09
Trade tensions between U.S. and China hit stocks of large U.S. manufacturers.
Applied Materials Inc., up $1.04 to $42.70
The maker of equipment for making semiconductor chips posted better-than-expected second quarter profit.
Tesla Inc., down $17.30 to $211.03
Reports say CEO Elon Musk will scrutinize costs as the electric vehicle maker seeks to save money.
Nvidia Corp., up $3.66 to $156.53
The maker of video game graphics chips reported better than expected first quarter profit.
Pinterest Inc., down $4.16 to $26.70
The company that operates a digital pinboard and shopping tool reported a larger loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected.