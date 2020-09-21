DavidsTea: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The beverage company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 86 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTEA