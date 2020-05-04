DSP Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The internet phone and wireless chipset company posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

DSP Group shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

