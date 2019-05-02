DHI Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $1.25.

_____

