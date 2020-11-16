CytRx: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ CytRx Corp. (CYTR) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 58 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 27 cents.

