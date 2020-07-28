Cummins: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $276 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

Cummins shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.

