Cummins: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $675 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $4.27.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.38 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $6.22 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.36 billion.

Cummins shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 21%. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

