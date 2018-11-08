Crown Crafts: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) _ Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The maker of children's products posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

Crown Crafts shares have dropped 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 1 percent in the last 12 months.

