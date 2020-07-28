Cowen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Cowen Group Inc. (COWN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $3.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.50 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $369.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $369.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

Cowen shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COWN