Cornerstone OnDemand: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The developer of human-resources software posted revenue of $145 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cornerstone OnDemand said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $147 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $572 million to $574 million.

Cornerstone OnDemand shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $57.04, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

