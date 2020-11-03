Corcept: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $365 million.

Corcept shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.92, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT