Cooper Tire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484 million.

Cooper Tire shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTB