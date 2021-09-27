Contractor pleads to violating regulation after worker death

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania contractor has acknowledged violating a federal regulation following the electrocution death of a worker at the site of a sewer line installation in Johnstown more than three years ago.
The U.S. attorney's office said Insight Pipe Contracting pleaded guilty Friday to one count of violation of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulation requiring equipment to have 10 feet (3 meters) of clearance near energized power lines.