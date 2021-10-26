Contract talks to resume at Kellogg's amid cereal strike Oct. 26, 2021 Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 1:39 p.m.
1 of11 Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Union workers from Kellogg Co. picket outside the Porter Street plant as they enter their fourth week on strike on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP) Alyssa Keown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Mark Melekian pickets outside the Kellogg Co. Porter Street plant on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP) Alyssa Keown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 An inflatable rat is displayed by union workers outside the Porter Street plant as they enter their fourth week on strike on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP) Alyssa Keown/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Andy Maturen, Mark Melekian and Jeff Orbeck address a man leaving Kellogg's Porter Street plant as a "scab" on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP) Alyssa Keown/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Kellogg's World Headquarters is photographed Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP) Alyssa Keown/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Union workers address a man leaving Kellogg's Porter Street plant as a "scab" on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP) Alyssa Keown/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the Kellogg Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.
The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.