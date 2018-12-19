Consumer financial watchdog abandons name change plan

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is abandoning a controversial renaming plan, in one of the first big decisions by its new permanent director.

The CFPB is dropping the switch to "Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection" that had been sought by President Trump's acting director of the bureau, according to an email by Kathy Kraninger, who took over earlier this month.

Kraninger cited cost factors in renaming the bureau as well as years of branding and identification the CFPB had built up over the years. The banking industry has thousands of disclosures and paperwork that referred to the CFPB, and reprinting those documents could have been a significant cost.

Kraninger's email was published by Allied Progress, a left-wing advocacy group.