Consumer Portfolio Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $88.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.63. A year ago, they were trading at $3.91.

