Construction Partners: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) _ Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $215.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.8 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $680.1 million.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $810 million.

