Construction Partners: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) _ Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $217 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.1 million.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $820 million.

Construction Partners shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD