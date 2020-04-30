ConocoPhillips: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.74 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period.

ConocoPhillips shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 9%. The stock has dropped 33% in the last 12 months.

