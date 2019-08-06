Conatus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $656,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 31 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.04.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNAT