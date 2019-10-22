Computer Task Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $879,000.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 10 cents per share.

The information technology staffing company posted revenue of $97.2 million in the period.

Computer Task Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.98. A year ago, they were trading at $4.83.

