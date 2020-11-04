Compass: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) _ Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $282.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.9 million.

Compass shares have decreased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.44, a climb of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

