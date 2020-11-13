Companhia Paranaense: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) _ Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPVY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $125 million.

The Curitiba, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 45 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $805.7 million in the period.

Companhia Paranaense shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

